Aston Villa fans react to links with Wylan Cyprien

By
Sai
-

Aston Villa are thought to be interested in signing the French midfielder Wylan Cyprien this summer and they have submitted a bid for him already.

The 25-year-old has done very well for Nice over the past year and he could prove to be a quality addition to Dean Smith’s midfield.


The talented box to box midfielder will add a new skillset to Villa’s midfield if he joins the club. Cyprien is an excellent passer in the middle as well as the final third. Furthermore, the midfielder is a threat from set-pieces too.

He will also provide a defensive cover to the back four with his high work rate. On paper, he seems like an ideal fit alongside McGinn and Luiz.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club can agree on a fee for the 25-year-old in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa have improved their defence and attack with the signings of Cash, Watkins and Traore.

A signing like Cyprien would wrap up an impressive transfer window for them.

Some Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 25-year-old and here is what they had to say.