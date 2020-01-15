Aston Villa fans react to links with Steven Nzonzi

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on signing Steven Nzonzi this month.
According to Mirror, the Frenchman is open to a Premier League return and it will be interesting to see if Villa can agree on a deal for the 31-year-old.
Nzonzi is on loan at Galatasaray but the Turkish side have suspended him following a training ground bust-up.
This would be a good opportunity for the Turkish outfit to get rid of him and he will be able to make a fresh start at Aston Villa as well.
He is clearly not a key player for Roma and therefore the Italians might consider a sale for a reasonable fee. Even if he is not sold permanently, Roma could be willing to loan him out to Villa.
Nzonzi knows the Premier League well and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact for Dean Smith’s side.
Key midfielder John McGinn is injured right now and Nzonzi would be a solid alternative. He will add presence and drive to the Villa midfield.
He is also very good at breaking the play up and he will improve Villa defensively.
Here is how some of their fans have reacted to the links.
