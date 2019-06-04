Aston Villa fans react to links with Neil Etheridge

Aston Villa are keen on signing the Cardiff City keeper Neil Etheridge this summer.
According to Wales Online, the newly promoted club submitted a bid for the Cardiff shot-stopper but the offer has been turned down.
Aston Villa reportedly offered around £8 million for the player.
Etheridge had a fantastic season in the Premier League last year and he is too good for the Championship.
It will be interesting to see if he decides to force a move out of Cardiff this summer.
He would be a superb signing for Dean Smith’s side. The Aston Villa boss knows the player well from their time together at Walsall.
Etheridge was one the best keepers in the Premier League last year alongside the likes of Alisson, Ederson and Fabianski. He could make a massive difference for Villa if they manage to get the deal over the line.
It will be interesting to see if they return with an improved offer for the 29-year-old in the coming weeks.
Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the reactions.
I’d take etheridge think he’s decent but no more more than £8 million. If we are gonna spend £10 mill + on a new number 1 we’ve got to be looking at someone like Butland
Best option is to cut losses on Kalinic and do a player swap + £3mil. I think that’d meet a fair demand
I’d like Etheridge. Also, would like Steer to be given a chance. Probably, can’t have both. In fairness to Cardiff 8m is cheap.
A quality goalkeeper
Get him in. Brilliant goalkeeper
Good shot stopper but from what I’ve seen of him his kicking is somewhere between bad and awful. Smiths worked with him before though.
Etheridge is a good Keeper 👍🏻
