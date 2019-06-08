Aston Villa fans react to links with Maxi Gomez

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
The Uruguayan has impressed in La Liga since he moved to Spain and he could prove to be a quality addition to Dean Smith’s side.
Gomez is a top-class talent and Villa will have to work hard to secure his services.
A player of his calibre will surely have other suitors. It would be quite a coup if Aston Villa manage to pull it off.
With Tammy Abraham gone, Aston Villa will need a reliable goalscorer for next season and Gomez would be ideal.
He has proven his quality with Celta and he could be a game changer for the newly promoted side next season.
The 22-year-old forward scored 13 goals for Celta this past season.
It will be interesting to see if Villa manage to agree on a fee for him. The Spanish side won’t want to sell for cheap and Aston Villa might have to break the bank for him.
Some of the Villa fans seem excited about the links with Gomez and here is how they have reacted so far.
