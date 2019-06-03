Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to links with Marcus Tavernier

3 June, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are interested in signing Marcus Tavernier this summer.

According to the Northern Echo, the young winger is a target for Dean Smith’s side.

It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted side manages to agree on a deal with Middlesbrough.

Tavernier is highly rated at the Riverside club and they might not want to lose him just yet.

As for Aston Villa, they could certainly use someone like Tavernier next season. With Adomah gone, Villa will need depth in the wide areas.

Also, there are no guarantees that El Ghazi will join them permanently this summer.

Tavernier has a lot of potential and he could develop into a useful player for Aston Villa.

Dean Smith will need a bigger squad to cope in the Premier League and players like Tavernier will be vital.

The newly promoted outfit have the resources to pull this off and it will be interesting to see if they make their move in the coming weeks.

The likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Watford are interested in the player as well.

Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the links with Marcus Tavernier.

