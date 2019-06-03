Aston Villa fans react to links with Marcus Tavernier

Aston Villa are interested in signing Marcus Tavernier this summer.
According to the Northern Echo, the young winger is a target for Dean Smith’s side.
It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted side manages to agree on a deal with Middlesbrough.
Tavernier is highly rated at the Riverside club and they might not want to lose him just yet.
As for Aston Villa, they could certainly use someone like Tavernier next season. With Adomah gone, Villa will need depth in the wide areas.
Also, there are no guarantees that El Ghazi will join them permanently this summer.
Tavernier has a lot of potential and he could develop into a useful player for Aston Villa.
Dean Smith will need a bigger squad to cope in the Premier League and players like Tavernier will be vital.
The newly promoted outfit have the resources to pull this off and it will be interesting to see if they make their move in the coming weeks.
The likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Watford are interested in the player as well.
Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the links with Marcus Tavernier.
Will probably need more than one winger now Adomah has gone
— George Hartley ⚽️ (@KickBackGeorge) June 2, 2019
Go get him young and English
— Mick Stewart (@mickstewartssss) June 2, 2019
Having looked at Marcus Tavarnier’s stats he has a good goal/assist ratio for Boro and England U19s and U20s. Even more impressive when you take into account that he almost all his appearances for Boro last season were from the bench. Looks likes her has the potential to be a
— Liam Flanagan (@LF_Doom) June 2, 2019
Dean Smith style player. Also there have been times in the past when one sibling is signed so the other can be signed by a club. So it could be that it both gets Villa a young player with potential in a position we need a player in plus we get his experienced brother.
— Liam Flanagan (@LF_Doom) June 2, 2019
All those saying “don’t do a fulham”, remember that we’d have to spend a big sum just to keep hold of our loanees. I think we’re entitled to go in the transfer market pretty hard to get back the squad we had, plus some depth with PL quality.
— Guy Poxon (@GuyPoxon) June 3, 2019
Don’t know a lot about in tbh but in Smith we trust
— Jonavfc15 (@Jonatha89331393) June 2, 2019