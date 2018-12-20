Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to links with Lovre Kalinic

20 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa are set to sign the Croatian keeper Lovre Kalinic from Ghent this week.

The shot stopper flew into the country last night and the formalities should be completed before the game against Leeds.

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa are not convinced with Nyland as their number and therefore they have decided to break the bank for Kalinic. Villa were linked with the likes of Heaton as well.

The 28 year old will cost around £7 million as per the report.

It will be interesting to see if there any more additions to the Villa squad in January. Dean Smith’s side could use another defender.

The Aston Villa manager will also be hoping to hold on to star striker Tammy Abraham. The on-loan Chelsea striker has been linked with a return.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential arrival and here are some of the reactions.

