Aston Villa fans react to links with Lewis Dunk

Aston Villa are working hard to improve their squad this summer.
According to The Sun, the newly promoted side are looking to bring in the Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.
Dean Smith wants to shore up his defence and Tyrone Mings has been linked with a permanent move as well.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can get these deals over the line now.
Dunk would be a good signing for them. The 27-year-old Brighton ace has done well in the Premier League and he would certainly improve Villa at the back.
The newly-promoted side have already signed the likes of El Ghazi and Wesley Moraes this summer.
Aston Villa are clearly prepared to spend big in order to do well in the Premier League next season and the fans will be delighted with their ambition.
Brighton might not want to sell their star defender but Villa certainly have the means to convince them.
If they really want to do well in the Premier League next year, they will have to be brave and splash out on quality players like Dunk this summer.
Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans reacted to the Dunk story earlier.
In all honesty him alongside Mings with Chester(if fit) & Hause in reserve, sounds pretty solid to me! I like the areas we are strengthening because let’s face it, we need it!
— Levi Micah Brown (@LeviMicahBrown) June 15, 2019
Good player, does he fit with our playing style though? Probably not
— Guy Denney (@GuyD_AVFC) June 14, 2019
Good player. 30 too steep
— DF (@dpfinna) June 14, 2019
I like him ,good centre half.
Him and Mings??
— Lee Butler (@leebavfc) June 14, 2019
🔥🔥
— ᒍOE ᗯ 🦁 (@Joey_mlw) June 14, 2019