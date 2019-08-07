Aston Villa fans react to links with Jean Kevin-Augustin

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Jean Kevin-Augustin this summer.
Yesterday we covered reports that Dean Smith wants to sign the Leipzig striker who is available for a fee of around £15m.
Aston Villa have invested in a new striker this summer but Wesley Moraes won’t be enough. They need to bring in another quality addition as the alternative to Moraes.
Dean Smith will have to rotate his players to keep him fresh and Moraes won’t be able to start every game.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to pull off the deal for Jean Kevin-Augustin before the window closes.
Aston Villa have spent a lot of money this summer and the Leipzig striker’s arrival will wrap up an impressive window for them.
The player has struggled to settle in at Leipzig and the 22-year-old might be keen on making a fresh start this summer as well.
A move to the Premier League could be ideal for his career right now.
Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and here are the reactions from earlier.
He’s a baller
— ً (@MasterMoraess) August 5, 2019
I quite like him
— Fake (@JACKGREALlSH) August 5, 2019
Yes please
— Liam (@Akining_) August 5, 2019
We won’t get him I seriously doubt it
— sarcastic villa fan (@KirwanJenson) August 5, 2019
He seems to be a different kind of player to wesley and so would hopefully offer a different option rather aswell as being good competition
— Jacob (@Jacob37778927) August 5, 2019
Baller
— Jota Sauce 💃🏽 (@Laceysoldman) August 5, 2019