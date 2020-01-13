Aston Villa fans react to links with Islam Slimani

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Islam Slimani.
The Leicester City striker is currently on loan at Monaco and he has impressed in the French league.
As per L’Equipe (report translated by GFFN) Aston Villa are in desperate need of a goalscorer and they are looking to bring him in.
Wesley has been ruled out of the season with an injury and Slimani could prove to be a decent alternative.
He has scored 6 goals in 12 games this season. Slimani has picked up 7 assists in the league as well.
Dean Smith’s side are fighting for survival right now and they cannot afford to take risks right now. They need a proven goalscorer if they want to stay up this season.
Slimani is a player in form right now and he could make a big difference upfront.
Aston Villa are struggling with injury problems and key players like McGinn, Heaton and Wesley are sidelined. They are heavily reliant on Jack Grealish right now.
The Villa star needs some help and Slimani’s arrival would be ideal. The 31-year-old can link up with the Aston Villa playmaker and add a new dimension to Smith’s attack.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done this month.
Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the tweets from earlier.
seen him a lot this year and he’s much better than his time at Leicester suggests. However, he’s best with 2 up front like now with Ben Yedder. Not your old-school goal scorer, likes to get involved with the ball, think Benzema (not saying he’s that good, but that’s his style)
— Tristan Whitworth (@FrenchyInSussex) January 12, 2020
Decent
— Milan Rnić (@MilanRnic1) January 12, 2020
Best forward we have been linked with so far
— rob (@bertblack69) January 12, 2020
Good signing
— Captain Jack. (@CJ7891234) January 12, 2020
Wasn’t given a proper chance at Newcastle but did well at Leicester
— Sean McCann (@seanmac1989) January 12, 2020