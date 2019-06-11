Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to links with Harry Wilson

Aston Villa fans react to links with Harry Wilson

11 June, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Liverpool, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Liverpool winger Harry Wilson by Daily Mirror.

The Welshman was on loan at Derby County this past season and he was outstanding for Frank Lampard’s side.

Wilson picked up 18 goals and 4 assists with Derby last season.

The newly-promoted side could certainly use some attacking depth and Wilson would be a good signing.

He is not a first-team player at Liverpool and therefore the Reds might be willing to do business for the right price.

Dean Smith should look to get the deal over the line.

Wilson will add pace, flair and goals to Aston Villa’s attack. Also, the Liverpool man is a set piece expert.

He is already an international with Wales and he is tipped to have a big future.

If Aston Villa can agree on a reasonable deal with Liverpool, it would be a solid bit of business for them.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Rangers fans react as Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo reportedly agrees Ibrox loan move
West Ham fans react to links with Franck Kessie

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com