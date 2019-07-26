Aston Villa fans react to links with Harry Wilson

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.
According to Daily Mirror, Newcastle are interested in signing the young winger as well.
Wilson is valued at around £25m and it will be interesting to see if Villa are willing to pay that much for his services.
The youngster was on loan at Derby County last term and the 22-year-old managed to score 17 goals for the Rams.
He could prove to be a valuable addition to the Villa side in the long run.
Wilson is already a Welsh international and he could develop into a star for club and country. The talent is clearly there and Dean Smith could be the man to unlock his potential and help him grow.
The Liverpool winger will add pace and goals to Dean Smith’s attack. His expertise with set pieces means that he could be a match-winner for them as well.
On paper, the deal makes a lot of sense. It will be interesting to see if the newly-promoted side can agree on terms with Liverpool now.
They have already spent a lot on new players and spending £25m on Wilson could prove to be a problem.
I like Wilson he’s a good player but do we really need him?
— Jude Broad (@judebroadavfc) July 26, 2019
People saying don’t need him are so uneducated, since we’d lost out on benrahma we are short on left wing, Harry Wilson would be absolutely perfect and a typical dean smith signing, get him in
— Thomas Jones (@tjones1306) July 26, 2019
Good player, but do we need to go all out for another winger?
— Dan (@cratesofhippos) July 26, 2019
Good player sign him up
— Richard Benbow (@RichardBenbow79) July 26, 2019
— Andrew Deihl (@ItsADeihl) July 26, 2019