Aston Villa fans react to links with Grady Diangana

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the West ham United winger Grady Diangana.

The 19 year old was on loan at West Brom last season and he was hugely impressive for the Baggies in the Championship.





The on-loan winger helped West Brom secure promotion to the Premier League and the Baggies are looking to sign him permanently this summer.

According to reports, they have already agreed on an £18m deal with the Hammers but Villa have not given up on the chase yet.

Fulham are thought to be keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can convince Diangana to snub a return to West Brom.

The 19 year old needs to join a club where he can play regular first team football and Aston Villa could prove to be a good move for him.

Dean Smith needs to add some quality to his wide areas and the West Ham youngster could prove to be a very useful option for Aston Villa next season.

It will be interesting to see where the winger ends up eventually.

Here is how the Villa fans have reacted to the news.

We desperately need a left footed winger, Diangana fits that bill perfectly. If not I’d go in for Buendia #avfc — Villa Culture (@VillaCulture) September 3, 2020

IF this is true it is a non-starter. Diangana was excellent in spells last season for WBA and I doubt he would move to Villa after the way he played and fit in at the Hawthorns last season #avfc https://t.co/Wj5G91gUQb — Villa Together – The Lions Roar (@VillaTogether) September 3, 2020

Diangana would be a pretty good signing for Villa. Would still like to see us get another winger as well as him. I’d be suprised if it happened but it would also be quite funny to have that one over the Albion too 😂#AVFC #WBA — iLennox01 (@iLennox01) September 3, 2020

Yep. Decent player, good footwork. Still developing. Also, cheaper than Benrahma. But the key is whether he’d want wonderful Birmingham or the bright lights of London? — Felicio Domingo (@FelicioDomingo) September 3, 2020

Seems we really want a left winger (presuming Watkins is sorted) … pushing Jack in to the 10. Would still go in for Cantwell at 20-25. — Ryan Wills (@Ryan__Wills) September 3, 2020

Baller — dylancooke1 (@dylancooke110) September 3, 2020

Isn’t Diangana signing for West Brom no? Class player. I’m sure West Brom have him for £18m — Cm (@cm_conorr) September 3, 2020