Aston Villa fans react to links with Grady Diangana

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the West ham United winger Grady Diangana.

The 19 year old was on loan at West Brom last season and he was hugely impressive for the Baggies in the Championship.


The on-loan winger helped West Brom secure promotion to the Premier League and the Baggies are looking to sign him permanently this summer.

According to reports, they have already agreed on an £18m deal with the Hammers but Villa have not given up on the chase yet.

Fulham are thought to be keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can convince Diangana to snub a return to West Brom.

The 19 year old needs to join a club where he can play regular first team football and Aston Villa could prove to be a good move for him.

Dean Smith needs to add some quality to his wide areas and the West Ham youngster could prove to be a very useful option for Aston Villa next season.

It will be interesting to see where the winger ends up eventually.

