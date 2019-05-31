Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to links with Gary Cahill

31 May, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are interested in signing Gary Cahill on a free transfer this summer as per the Sun.

The 33-year-old defender could be a useful addition to Dean Smith’s side. His leadership and his experience could be valuable to the side next season.

Aston Villa are back in the Premier League and they will be aware of the challenges ahead of them.

Cahill is a seasoned Premier League player who can help the dressing room on and off the pitch. Also, the fact that he is available for a free makes the transfer a no brainer.

Furthermore, Aston Villa need to add more depth to their defence and signing Cahill will allow them to invest the funds elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted side manages to get the deal over the line.

Having said that, Cahill earns around £100,000-a-week at Chelsea and he might have to lower his demands for the move to go through.

Gary Cahill has played with the current Aston Villa coach John Terry at Chelsea and the fans will be hoping that Terry can help convince the defender to join the club.

Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the links with Gary Cahill earlier.

