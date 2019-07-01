Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to links with Emre Mor

1 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Turkish attacking midfielder Emre Mor.

We covered reports earlier claiming that the newly promoted Premier League outfit are looking to sign Mor this summer.

Apparently, the player is available on a bargain and it will be interesting to see if Villa can get the deal over the line now.

Emre Mor was a highly rated player when he was at Dortmund but he has lost his way since then. Currently, at Celta Vigo, the 21-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth.

The Turkish midfielder certainly has the talent but he needs to get his mentality sorted if he wants to fulfill his potential.

Mor can operate as a wide player on either flank and as a number ten as well. He has exceptional dribbling skills and great vision in the final third.

He will certainly add a new dimension to Aston Villa’s attack if he can adapt to the league and Dean Smith’s style of play.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here are some of the tweets.

