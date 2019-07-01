Aston Villa fans react to links with Emre Mor

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Turkish attacking midfielder Emre Mor.
We covered reports earlier claiming that the newly promoted Premier League outfit are looking to sign Mor this summer.
Apparently, the player is available on a bargain and it will be interesting to see if Villa can get the deal over the line now.
Emre Mor was a highly rated player when he was at Dortmund but he has lost his way since then. Currently, at Celta Vigo, the 21-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth.
The Turkish midfielder certainly has the talent but he needs to get his mentality sorted if he wants to fulfill his potential.
Mor can operate as a wide player on either flank and as a number ten as well. He has exceptional dribbling skills and great vision in the final third.
He will certainly add a new dimension to Aston Villa’s attack if he can adapt to the league and Dean Smith’s style of play.
Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here are some of the tweets.
Remember him when he was wanted by the top European clubs, if we got him playing like he used to we could have a class player on our hands
— Callum Glasgow (@CallumG_Fitness) June 30, 2019
It’s the Turkish effect. Look at Arda Turan etc. I hope he doesn’t go that way and takes the more serious approach like Cenk Tosun. I really want there to be another great Turk at Villa Park like Alipay Ozalan was in the early days before it soured.
— Ash (@KashwithaK) June 30, 2019
£5m is no risk for a player of his age, if he’s available make an offer UTV!
— Peter Wall (@1966wall) June 30, 2019
Guy is quick, skillful, draws players in, not bad if deano can get his head right, 😉
— Rob Waters (@RobWaters2) June 30, 2019
To be honest not recently I know how good he was at Dortmund and one of the most wanted youth players in the world so defo potential
— Lukas (@VodexMusic) June 30, 2019
Please no. He was so good at Dortmund, then he just thought on the money.
— Valentin Brandstaett (@Valibrands) June 30, 2019