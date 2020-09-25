Aston Villa fans react to links with Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Aston Villa have added Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and Bertrand Traore to their squad this summer, and they aren’t done just yet.

Manager Dean Smith is reportedly keen on adding another number 8 to his team before the summer transfer window shuts and has identified Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley as a target.


The Midlands outfit want to bring the England international to Villa Park on a season-long loan, but they must be ready to pay all of his £120,000-a-week wages.

They aren’t willing to do so, though and have also identified Ruben Loftus-Cheek as another option should a move for Barkley fall through.

Villa fans would love to have the 26-year-old at the club given that he is an upgrade on some of their midfield options, and here is how some of them have reacted to the reports on Twitter:

Barkley is not in manager Frank Lampard’s starting XI at Chelsea, and he could struggle to get the needed playing minutes required to force himself into Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

Villa are willing to hand him a chance, and it will be interesting to see if a move would work out.

Smith could do with the quality and experience of the Chelsea man, and adding him to his team will definitely be a huge boost.