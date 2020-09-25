Aston Villa fans react to links with Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley

Aston Villa have added Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and Bertrand Traore to their squad this summer, and they aren’t done just yet.

Manager Dean Smith is reportedly keen on adding another number 8 to his team before the summer transfer window shuts and has identified Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley as a target.





The Midlands outfit want to bring the England international to Villa Park on a season-long loan, but they must be ready to pay all of his £120,000-a-week wages.

They aren’t willing to do so, though and have also identified Ruben Loftus-Cheek as another option should a move for Barkley fall through.

Villa fans would love to have the 26-year-old at the club given that he is an upgrade on some of their midfield options, and here is how some of them have reacted to the reports on Twitter:

Let’s face it Hourihane IS NOT someone you want starting in your team week in week out. He’s a good option & is brilliant from set pieces……. that’s where it stops. We’re crying out for someone who along with jack can unlocks spaces. Up step ross — WESTMIDLANDSVILLAGE (@UpTheDeano) September 23, 2020

Barkley and RLC walk into our midfield. Imagine saying no to them 😂🙈 both better than McGinn and Hourihane. — Harley (@PJ_Harley) September 23, 2020

Ross Barkley would be a perfect fit for Aston Villa. His skill set, style and experience would strengthen Villa’s midfield tremendously. Hopefully a loan with intention to buy. — Aston Villa Rise (@aston_rise) September 23, 2020

Would be classsss — Śâmī Güł (@Samigul69) September 23, 2020

Would be a class signing — Garin Williams (@GW_94) September 23, 2020

Some of our fans live on a different planet who are saying no to this — Luke Basnett (@basket38) September 23, 2020

Loan with intention to buy it's not a loan to develop the player. Two different things. Great signing if we can get it done — Josh (@joshboyle22) September 23, 2020

Great signing imo — elliot🇬🇧💜 (@elliot_avfc) September 23, 2020

yesss 100% — Josh Stanton (@Joshstano) September 23, 2020

Type of player we should be signing …. Badly needed and needing an out in out CF also ,Ollie can't do it all on his own !!!! — frank simmonson (@fsimmonson) September 24, 2020

Yes please, need to drop mcginn — will (@WillTorbay) September 24, 2020

Barkley is not in manager Frank Lampard’s starting XI at Chelsea, and he could struggle to get the needed playing minutes required to force himself into Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

Villa are willing to hand him a chance, and it will be interesting to see if a move would work out.

Smith could do with the quality and experience of the Chelsea man, and adding him to his team will definitely be a huge boost.