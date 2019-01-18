Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to links with Charlie Colkett

Aston Villa fans react to links with Charlie Colkett

18 January, 2019 Aston Villa, Chelsea, English Championship, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett.

The Championship outfit are looking to add more depth to their side and Colkett wants to play more first team football.

We covered the reports yesterday that Dean Smith is looking to sign the player on loan for the remainder of the season.

Aston Villa have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and they have also reacted to the midfielder’s potential arrival.

It seems that some of them are open to the move.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can pull it off. The player is keen on playing regularly and that is unlikely at Chelsea. Therefore, convincing him won’t be a problem.

Colkett is highly rated at Chelsea and he is good enough to make an impact in the Championship. It could prove to be an ideal bargain buy for Villa.

Here are some of the reactions to the report from earlier.

Everton submit €30m bid for Michy Batshuayi
Steven Gerrard rules out Rangers move for Adam Lallana

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com