Aston Villa fans react to links with Charlie Colkett

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett.
The Championship outfit are looking to add more depth to their side and Colkett wants to play more first team football.
We covered the reports yesterday that Dean Smith is looking to sign the player on loan for the remainder of the season.
Aston Villa have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and they have also reacted to the midfielder’s potential arrival.
It seems that some of them are open to the move.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can pull it off. The player is keen on playing regularly and that is unlikely at Chelsea. Therefore, convincing him won’t be a problem.
Colkett is highly rated at Chelsea and he is good enough to make an impact in the Championship. It could prove to be an ideal bargain buy for Villa.
Here are some of the reactions to the report from earlier.
If he hasn’t made a name for himself at 22 surely no point signing him. Look at Tshibola.
— Seán Ó’Laoire (@SeanOLaoire77) January 17, 2019
— 🦁 (@Villianboy93_) January 16, 2019
Shrewsbury has him on loan couldn’t get a single game. villa would be no good for the lad
— AshGamer (@Ash__Gamer) January 17, 2019
Bollox he can’t even get in Shrewsbury team lmao
— Dj (@BagleyDavid) January 17, 2019
Aston Villa or some no mark Scandinavian club. Mmmm………bit of a no brainer!
— Paul Craythorne (@pcrayth) January 17, 2019