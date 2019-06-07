Aston Villa fans react to links with Bradley Dack

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Blackburn striker Bradley Dack.
We covered reports earlier that Dean Smith is an admirer of the 18-goal attacker.
Aston Villa fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with Dack.
Dack has done well this past season and he could prove to be a quality addition to Dean Smith’s side.
Aston Villa will need more attacking depth in the Premier League and the 25-year-old could be Tammy Abraham’s replacement.
The towering forward has returned to Chelsea following the completion of his loan spell and he is expected to stay at Stamford Bridge next year.
Dack has proven himself in the Championship and he will be hoping to make his mark in the Premier League now.
It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted side manage to agree on a fee with Blackburn now.
On paper, it looks like a good move for Aston Villa. Only time will tell if Dack has the quality to cut it in the Premier League.
Here is what the Aston Villa fans tweeted earlier.
We need to be looking at premier league standard players, being linked to too many championship players.
— David Hynes (@hynesy1888) June 6, 2019
No thanks
— craig greatrex (@craggers2020) June 5, 2019
No no no
— One Dart Wayne Niner (@villafanniner) June 6, 2019
Building a great championship team here. Hope we are thinking prem quality….
— dougmc (@dougallmccorry) June 6, 2019
Fair play to villa they seem keen on signing bang average championship players!
— Chalky (@chalkywhite89) June 6, 2019