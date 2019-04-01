Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to Kortney Hause’s social media post

1 April, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has sent out a tweet after the club’s 2-1 win over Blackburn at the weekend.

The on-loan Wolves ace has been in fine form for Aston Villa and the fans are keen on keeping him at the club permanently.

It will be interesting to see if the Championship side are willing to pay up for his services.

Aston Villa have a great chance of securing promotion to the Premier League and if they manage to do so, they will have the funds needed to keep hold of the likes of Abraham, Mings and Hause next season.

Hause wasn’t playing regularly at Wolves before his loan move and he seems to be enjoying the action at Villa Park now.

A permanent move would certainly benefit his career as well. Wolves are a better side now and they have a lot of ambition and resources. However, sitting on the bench for them is hardly a good option for a player.

Aston Villa can provide him with the platform to play often and shine.

Here is what the Villa fans said in response to Hause’s tweet from earlier.

