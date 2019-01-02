Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia’s performance against QPR

Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia’s performance against QPR

2 January, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa were held to a 2-2 draw at home to QPR in the Championship last night.

The Villans took the lead through Tammy Abraham halfway through the first half but QPR struck twice in quick succession to take the lead.

Luke Freeman and Ebere Eze scored for the away side. Tammy Abraham scored the equaliser on the 75th minute to secure a draw for the home side.

Dean Smith’s men are now 10th in the Championship standings with 38 points.

Aston Villa should have won the game at home and Dean Smith will not be too pleased with the result. These are the games his side should be winning if they want to play Premier League football next season.

The home fans were particularly unhappy with Jonathan Kodjia’s performance against the Londoners and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

Here are some of the reactions from the Aston Villa fans from earlier.

Pontus Jansson sends out an emotional message to Leeds teammate
Fans react to Sheffield Wednesday manager appointment

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com