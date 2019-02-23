Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia’s display vs Stoke City

23 February, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City in the Championship today.

Dean Smith’s men conceded early on in the game but they did well to get back into the contest in the second half.

Sam Vokes had given the home side the lead on the 5th minute and Albert Adomah levelled things up an hour later.

Aston Villa continue to struggle in the league and the fans won’t be too happy with the result.

The visitors lacked cutting edge up front and they will be hoping for the return of key players like Jack Grealish soon.

Jonathan Kodjia had a terrible outing for the away side today. The 29-year-old Aston Villa forward is out of confidence and he struggled to take up good goalscoring positions.

Kodjia dropped deep to collect the ball too often but he failed to do something meaningful with the possession he had.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the reactions.

