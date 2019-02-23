Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia’s display vs Stoke City

Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City in the Championship today.
Dean Smith’s men conceded early on in the game but they did well to get back into the contest in the second half.
Sam Vokes had given the home side the lead on the 5th minute and Albert Adomah levelled things up an hour later.
Aston Villa continue to struggle in the league and the fans won’t be too happy with the result.
The visitors lacked cutting edge up front and they will be hoping for the return of key players like Jack Grealish soon.
Jonathan Kodjia had a terrible outing for the away side today. The 29-year-old Aston Villa forward is out of confidence and he struggled to take up good goalscoring positions.
Kodjia dropped deep to collect the ball too often but he failed to do something meaningful with the possession he had.
Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the reactions.
Oh dear. Terrible half again. Mings has played well but that’s pretty much it. Kodjia has been awful #avfc
— lee wainwright™ (@leew26) February 23, 2019
El Ghazi, Kodjia and Adomah are shite, rather have Tammy up there on his own
— TM87 (@HOLTE_L2) February 23, 2019
Kodjia and Abraham could and should be a right handful in this league.
Something seems really off with Kodjia though.
— Phil Roberts (@iamVilla) February 23, 2019
Odd criticism of an actual professional footballer but Kodjia really needs to learn to pass the ball
— Tom McGowan (@tompmcgowan) February 23, 2019
Really hope Kodjia fucks off in the summer, the only one not to acknowledge us at the end of the game. Stood there with his hands on his hips sulking #avfc
— Michael Norbury (@michael_norbury) February 23, 2019
Kodjia take him off put green on
— joe🤙🤙🤙 (@joevilla29) February 23, 2019
Kodjia just seems lost, had 1 decent first season but now offers nothing, most frustrating player. 😂 take it Davis is injured ?
— Tom Brown 🇬🇧 (@TommmBrownnn) February 23, 2019
And Kodjia isn’t 😂 haven’t seen the bloke do anything in weeks, hogan played decent for sheff Utd.
— Tom Brown 🇬🇧 (@TommmBrownnn) February 23, 2019