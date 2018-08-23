Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia’s display vs Brentford

Aston Villa rescued a point against Brentford with a late equaliser in the Championship yesterday.
A brace from Jonathan Kodjia extended Aston Villa’s unbeaten start to the season.
The home side trailed twice after goals from Neal Maupay in each half. However, they managed to fight and get back on level terms eventually.
Steve Bruce’s men were excellent in the first half despite conceding a goal. The hosts looked sharp and they played some free-flowing attacking football.
Brentford managed to score twice against the run of the play and they will be satisfied with the result in the end. Aston Villa were dominant for most parts of the game and they could have won it on another day.
Aston Villa fans seemed delighted with Jonathan Kodjia’s performance last night. The Ivorian seems to have regained his goalscoring touch after a miserable season last year.
The Aston Villa star was unplayable last night and here is how the home fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.
Skins his man+lashes it in+tongue out classic celebration=A tear to my eye.
What a goal from Kodjia 🔥 #avfc pic.twitter.com/0rARSOVUCI
— AVFCchats 🇪🇬 (@AVFCchats) August 22, 2018
Too many #avfc fans forgot just how good Kodjia is.
— Villa Views (@VillaViews_) August 22, 2018
#jimmydanger is back @J_Kodjia #football @SLINGER621 @gbruce9783 @Reddevilz1975 @DanielBishop295 @BenColborne09
— Terry O’Brien (@tgobrien79avfc) August 22, 2018
Happy for him. Fix that defense and we may actually have a team.
— VillianInIdaho (@Michael47903926) August 22, 2018
Good to have you back #AVFC
— George Stringer (@AVFCGeorgeS) August 22, 2018
People who’ve been slaying Kodjia for being lazy & not into it need to look at that goal over & over again… it was pure quality…left their defender chewing grass & burnt the net with the finish 🤷♂️ #avfc #utv
— Villan (@mrmrbear9) August 22, 2018
He’s back
— BenjiGlo (@Benjamin_Wavey) August 22, 2018
Great to see our man back to his best 👍 keep that goal scoring run going #avfc
— Gaz (@gazvilla2010) August 22, 2018