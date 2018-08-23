Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia’s display vs Brentford

Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia’s display vs Brentford

23 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa rescued a point against Brentford with a late equaliser in the Championship yesterday.

A brace from Jonathan Kodjia extended Aston Villa’s unbeaten start to the season.

The home side trailed twice after goals from Neal Maupay in each half. However, they managed to fight and get back on level terms eventually.

Steve Bruce’s men were excellent in the first half despite conceding a goal. The hosts looked sharp and they played some free-flowing attacking football.

Brentford managed to score twice against the run of the play and they will be satisfied with the result in the end. Aston Villa were dominant for most parts of the game and they could have won it on another day.

Aston Villa fans seemed delighted with Jonathan Kodjia’s performance last night. The Ivorian seems to have regained his goalscoring touch after a miserable season last year.

The Aston Villa star was unplayable last night and here is how the home fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.

 

 

 

Rodgers confirms Celtic have ended interest in Scott McKenna
Steve Bull urges Wolves players to stand up to Manchester City

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com