Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s performance

Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s performance

14 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest last night.

Goals from McGinn and Hause sealed the three points for Dean Smith’s side.

Dean Smith will be very pleased with the performance of his side and he will be looking to secure a place in the play-offs now.

Aston Villa have shown some improvement in the recent weeks and they are edging closer to that final play-off spot. If they keep playing at this level, they could end up in the top five as well.

There were quite a few impressive performances for Aston Villa out there but John McGinn’s complete display caught the eye.

The midfielder joined the Championship club this season and he has already managed to establish himself as a key starter.

McGinn scored a brace and put in a solid shift at the heart of Aston Villa’s midfield.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on McGinn’s performance. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

Ayoze Perez hints at potential Newcastle exit
Alan Shearer reckons all four EPL teams will be hoping they avoid Barcelona and Juventus in Friday's Champions League quarterfinals draw

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com