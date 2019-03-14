Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s performance

Aston Villa picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest last night.
Goals from McGinn and Hause sealed the three points for Dean Smith’s side.
Dean Smith will be very pleased with the performance of his side and he will be looking to secure a place in the play-offs now.
Aston Villa have shown some improvement in the recent weeks and they are edging closer to that final play-off spot. If they keep playing at this level, they could end up in the top five as well.
There were quite a few impressive performances for Aston Villa out there but John McGinn’s complete display caught the eye.
The midfielder joined the Championship club this season and he has already managed to establish himself as a key starter.
McGinn scored a brace and put in a solid shift at the heart of Aston Villa’s midfield.
Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on McGinn’s performance. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Iniesta in disguise
— thevillazone (@thevillazone) March 13, 2019
Probably the best transfer business Villa have ever done !
— Lee Kilkenny (@lee_kilken) March 13, 2019
McGinnficient 😉
— Kukli Arpad (@arpad_kukli) March 13, 2019
sensational
— Billy (@Billy_p24) March 13, 2019
Fantastic
— matthew white (@mattwhite007) March 13, 2019