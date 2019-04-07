Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday

Aston Villa picked up a stunning win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship yesterday.

Hooper scored early on in the game to give them home side a lead. But Villa came back into the game through John McGinn.

Dean Smith’s men scored twice in added time to secure a priceless win. Tammy Abraham and Adomah scored for the visitors late on.

The fans will be delighted with Aston Villa’s recent run of form and they will be dreaming of promotion now.

It will be interesting to see if Dean Smith’s men manage to go all the way.

The fans were very impressed with John McGinn’s display and his goal yesterday. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 25-year-old midfielder’s performance.

McGinn has been a massive hit for Villa this season. He joined the club in summer and he is already a fan favourite at the club.

Here are some of the fan reactions to his performance.

