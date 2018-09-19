Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display

Aston Villa picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Rotherham in the Championship last night.
New signings Tammy Abraham and Yannick Bolasie scored the goals to end Villa’s five match winless run.
Abraham opened the scoring for the home side thanks to a deft pass from Kodjia in the first half. Bolasie added the second eight minutes from time.
Steve Bruce’s men were under a lot of pressure to turn it around and the Villa manager will be relieved with last night’s performance.
The fans will be delighted to see that the new signings are already making an impact for the club. However, one player who impressed thoroughly was John McGinn.
The industrious central midfielder put on a quality display against Rotherham and he helped his team control the tempo of the game with his work rate passing and defensive contribution.
The fans took to Twitter to share their views on the former Hibernian midfielder.
Here are some of the best reactions to McGinn’s performance.
The intensity and tenacity of John McGinn’s performance was the #AVFC highlight for me last night. McGinn and tonic 😜
— Mat Kendrick (@MatKendrick) September 19, 2018
Mcginn is the best midfielder I’ve seen for Villa since……
— Albee Fuctifino (@NoLongerAd) September 18, 2018
✅ 2 home debut goals.
📈 #AVFC back in the top 6.
🔥 Hourihane, McGinn & Abraham.
👏🏻 Home win under the VP lights.
💡 Win Saturday, back in the hunt.
🤷🏻♂️ What crisis? pic.twitter.com/Li51qnBy8o
— Villa Underground (@avfc_vilr) September 18, 2018
On a slightly more upbeat side note, can’t help but love McGinn, still some improving to go but he’s everything we’ve been missing in one player. Creative spark, eye for a pass, energy and and a desire to get back, get stuck in and be that scrappy pit bull often needed. #AVFC
— Heart Of The Holte (@HeartOfTheHolte) September 18, 2018
John McGinn was just outstanding tonight. Covered every blade of grass and was mom by a country mile for me. #AVFC
— Kevin Hughes (@kevinhughes348) September 18, 2018
No player to have made 5+ appearances in the Championship has won possession in the midfield third more often per game this season (4.6) than John McGinn pic.twitter.com/CUq4JGWnwq
— Martin Laurence (@martinlaurence7) September 19, 2018
Not too cohesive from Villa tonight but some encouraging signs. Abraham looks great, McGinn back to his best tonight and Bolasie full of it when he came on. Let’s see if it works at the weekend. Need to get Grealish into games but think he’ll replace Kodjia in the long run.
— Tom McGowan (@tompmcgowan) September 18, 2018
Man of the match JOHN MCGINN!!!!
— paul mcfarlane (@paulvillamac1) September 18, 2018
3 points. Clean sheet. 2 debutant goals and minutes for Bolasie. Nothing more, nothing less.
ps. I love John McGinn.
#avfc
— Villa Views (@VillaViews_) September 18, 2018