Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Swansea

Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Swansea

21 October, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Swansea, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa picked up a 1-0 win over Swansea City yesterday and Dean Smith will be delighted with the result.

It was his first game in charge of the club and he will be looking to build on this result and put together a run of wins now.

Tammy Abraham scored the only goal of the game in the first half to secure the three points for the home side.

The on-loan Chelsea striker headed in from Ahmed Elmohamady’s eighth-minute cross to score his fourth goal in seven games. Abraham could have had more but he was denied by Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

One player who impressed the fans with his display as John McGinn. The summer signing has been very good for Aston Villa so far and he dominated the midfield once again.

McGinn’s energetic display caught the eye and the fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

Leeds United fans react to Stuart Dallas' display vs Blackburn
Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris' display vs West Ham

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com