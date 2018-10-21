Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Swansea

Aston Villa picked up a 1-0 win over Swansea City yesterday and Dean Smith will be delighted with the result.
It was his first game in charge of the club and he will be looking to build on this result and put together a run of wins now.
Tammy Abraham scored the only goal of the game in the first half to secure the three points for the home side.
The on-loan Chelsea striker headed in from Ahmed Elmohamady’s eighth-minute cross to score his fourth goal in seven games. Abraham could have had more but he was denied by Kristoffer Nordfeldt.
One player who impressed the fans with his display as John McGinn. The summer signing has been very good for Aston Villa so far and he dominated the midfield once again.
McGinn’s energetic display caught the eye and the fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Stat: John McGinn won more duels vs Swansea (11) than any other player. #avfc pic.twitter.com/xXG5ma2Pn0
— villareport (@villareport) October 20, 2018
Not said it a lot this season but McGinn been sensational since he’s came on. Two good subs. Different game now…
— DiscussDandies (@DiscussDandies) October 20, 2018
John McGinn might not be perfect but his attitude is. Marking Tammy would be a long 90 mins. Axel > Jedinak obviously, Chester back to his best too . Nyland did a few saves but kicks like my golf. Taylor and Albert added balance and threat. Elmo can cross. Jack , Alan and Bjarn🤨
— Andy Alexander (@AGALEXANDERHI) October 20, 2018
McGinn is unreal. What a bargain. Class player. #AVFC
— EJ (@VillaofAston101) October 20, 2018
Tammy Abraham and John mcginn ran themselves into the ground! Good win now time to kick on #UTV
— ben_avfc7 (@Benavfc2) October 20, 2018
Love the Dean Smith philosophy of playing out from the back. McGinn MOTM, he was everywhere today. Tuanzebe looked accomplished at centre back and Abraham is a 25+ goals striker. Villa’s going up! #UTV #AVFC
— Darren Purnell (@TheDrDazzlar) October 20, 2018
John McGinn could bounce a fucking Gorilla off his arse man what a player, he was rolling everyone today
— Greg Pattinson (@gregreggngreggy) October 20, 2018