Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn's display vs Newcastle

By
Sai
-

Aston Villa picked up a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday.

After the defeat at Watford, the West Midlands club were under pressure to bounce back strongly and the fans will be pleased with the performance from the players.

Dean Smith’s side were in control from start to finish and Villa will be hoping to build on this performance and put together a winning run now.

Goals from Danny Ings and Anwar El Ghazi sealed the three points for the Villans at home.

Ings scored a remarkable bicycle kick in the first half and El Ghazi wrapped up the scoring with a penalty in the second half.

The fans will be thoroughly pleased with the energetic performance of John McGinn at the heart of their midfield.

The Scottish international harassed the Newcastle midfield and defence with his pressing and movement.

McGinn seems to have recovered completely from his injury and he looked fitter than ever. The return of the fans seemed like a boost to the player as well.

His work rate helped Aston Villa defensively and he was a goal threat going forward. McGinn had a couple of chances to score but he failed to hit the target.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 26-year-old’s performance and here is what they had to say.

