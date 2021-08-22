Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Newcastle

Aston Villa picked up a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday.

After the defeat at Watford, the West Midlands club were under pressure to bounce back strongly and the fans will be pleased with the performance from the players.

Dean Smith’s side were in control from start to finish and Villa will be hoping to build on this performance and put together a winning run now.

Goals from Danny Ings and Anwar El Ghazi sealed the three points for the Villans at home.

Ings scored a remarkable bicycle kick in the first half and El Ghazi wrapped up the scoring with a penalty in the second half.

The fans will be thoroughly pleased with the energetic performance of John McGinn at the heart of their midfield.

The Scottish international harassed the Newcastle midfield and defence with his pressing and movement.

McGinn seems to have recovered completely from his injury and he looked fitter than ever. The return of the fans seemed like a boost to the player as well.

His work rate helped Aston Villa defensively and he was a goal threat going forward. McGinn had a couple of chances to score but he failed to hit the target.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 26-year-old’s performance and here is what they had to say.

So good being back today. That was the McGinn we all know, great performance and as for Ings goal 🔥 #avfc — Jamie Hughes (@JayHughes90) August 21, 2021

Been critical of both Ramsey and McGinn but both of them were superb today! Still improvement in them both but them two with Luiz behind them worked very well. #AVFC — Jason Price (@PriceyNumber1) August 21, 2021

Massive improvement in midfield. Luiz made such a difference. Ramsey drove us forward and McGinn was able to get back to his Box to Box best. #avfc — Craig Higginbotham (@craighiggy) August 21, 2021

Buendia and Mcginn were outstanding today ! After the first 25 minutes we really@began to play some good football at times. Hope we keep this momentum going into the next game 🦁#utv #avfc — johnny barratt (@johneabarratt) August 21, 2021

McGinn. The ultimate Villa midfielder. Gives 100% every week and my god does he look sharp this season. Been with us from the start of the journey, absolutely love the bloke. MOTM today, when he’s onit struggle to think of a more satisfying player to watch in the flesh #AVFC — Reece 🦁 (@Reece_AV) August 21, 2021

Thought John McGinn was proper John McGinn today and I really liked it — Tom McGowan (@tompmcgowan) August 21, 2021

