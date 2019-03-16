Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Middlesbrough

Aston Villa picked up a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

Goals from El Ghazi, McGinn and Adomah sealed a priceless win for Dean Smith’s side.

Aston Villa are now back in the top six and they will be eyeing promotion now.

Smith’s men have shown amazing improvement in the recent weeks and they have won four league games in a row now.

The return of Jack Grealish and McGinn’s improved form seems to have transformed Aston Villa.

John McGinn has been in sensational form for the Championship outfit in the recent weeks.

Aston Villa fans are quite impressed with his contribution today as well. The former Scottish Premiership star produced another battling display in midfield and the 24-yr-old chipped in with a quality goal as well.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the summer signing’s performance today and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

