Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Middlesbrough

Aston Villa picked up a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship today.
Goals from El Ghazi, McGinn and Adomah sealed a priceless win for Dean Smith’s side.
Aston Villa are now back in the top six and they will be eyeing promotion now.
Smith’s men have shown amazing improvement in the recent weeks and they have won four league games in a row now.
The return of Jack Grealish and McGinn’s improved form seems to have transformed Aston Villa.
John McGinn has been in sensational form for the Championship outfit in the recent weeks.
Aston Villa fans are quite impressed with his contribution today as well. The former Scottish Premiership star produced another battling display in midfield and the 24-yr-old chipped in with a quality goal as well.
Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the summer signing’s performance today and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
— Andrew 🦁 (@Ajnichols144) March 16, 2019
Too good for the championship.
— 🇪🇬 Andrew 🇬🇧 (@AVFC__Andrew) March 16, 2019
@jmcginn7 class again meatball❤️
— ★ Ben Bowen ☆ (@BenBowen94) March 16, 2019
One player we cannot afford to lose.
— Mattey (@Matteysan) March 16, 2019
Sensational !
— Aston Villa Brasil (@AVFCBrazil) March 16, 2019
Get him to sign a new contract so nobody can’t sing him in the summer
— Dean Bennett (@DeanBen67032639) March 16, 2019
McGinniesta should do it…#Villa #AVFC #PartOfThePride #UTV
— Jon Hayes (@jonboy_avfc) March 16, 2019
Im not! Every complimentary word in the dictionary of every language ! That’s got to be over a million words! What a LEGEND!
— Darryl Pitts avfc (@darrylpitts) March 16, 2019