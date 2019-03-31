Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Blackburn

Aston Villa midfielder impressed the fans with his hard-working display against Blackburn yesterday.
The 24-year-old has been a very good signing for Aston Villa this season and he produced yet another impressive showing for Dean Smith’s side in a vital game.
Aston Villa ended up winning 2-1 and they are now 5th in the table.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure promotion to the Premier League now.
McGinn was ever present for Smith’s side yesterday and his drive from midfield helped his side move up the pitch and create chances.
Also, he did very well to shield his teammates at the back with his defensive contributions.
McGinn’s desire and commitment throughout the game impressed the fans a lot. Even in the 95th minute, the midfielder ran the length of the pitch with the ball just to keep possession and help his side win the game.
John McGinn is unreal
So sat up Villa Park yesterday and I’m thinking John McGINN is the best midfielder we have had since David Platt in the late 80’s? For me Platt was second only to Paul McGrath in best Ever so he’s doing ok!
John McGinn takin the ball from midfield to the corner at the last minute ish was football genius…#PartOfThePride That’s what’s Win Matches in the Champs 👏👏👍🦁
John McGinn in the 95th minute. The guy is not human. Absolute baller. Up the Villa, up the meatball
John McGinn is a bloody superb player. The Championship’s finest.
John McGinn is quality at this level. Think it’ll be hard to keep hold of him in the summer 😒
Super John McGinn is a fucking stud https://t.co/HRyJzjhz86
