Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Blackburn

31 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa midfielder impressed the fans with his hard-working display against Blackburn yesterday.

The 24-year-old has been a very good signing for Aston Villa this season and he produced yet another impressive showing for Dean Smith’s side in a vital game.

Aston Villa ended up winning 2-1 and they are now 5th in the table.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure promotion to the Premier League now.

McGinn was ever present for Smith’s side yesterday and his drive from midfield helped his side move up the pitch and create chances.

Also, he did very well to shield his teammates at the back with his defensive contributions.

McGinn’s desire and commitment throughout the game impressed the fans a lot. Even in the 95th minute, the midfielder ran the length of the pitch with the ball just to keep possession and help his side win the game.

Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans reacted to the tireless midfielder’s display.

