Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn display vs Charlton

28 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League

Aston Villa continued their impressive pre-season run after securing another victory against Championship outfit Charlton.

Dean Smith’s side earned a 4-1 victory with John McGinn bagging a brace. Villa’s new signing Trezeguet scored on his debut while El Ghazi also got his name on the scoresheet.

McGinn returned to the starting line-up and scored the third goal of the match when he refiled a deflected effort past the Charlton goalkeeper before the hour mark.

The 24-year-old, who joined last season for only £2.7m from Hibernian, has already proved to be a great signing by the club based on performances from last season. He was one of the star performers for Villa and played a massive role for Smith’s side as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

McGinn scored a wonderful solo goal and Villa wrapped up the game in style. It was a combination of a great piece of individual skill and dogged determination, and Villa fans are absolutely going gaga over it.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

