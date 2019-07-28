Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn display vs Charlton

Aston Villa continued their impressive pre-season run after securing another victory against Championship outfit Charlton.
Dean Smith’s side earned a 4-1 victory with John McGinn bagging a brace. Villa’s new signing Trezeguet scored on his debut while El Ghazi also got his name on the scoresheet.
McGinn returned to the starting line-up and scored the third goal of the match when he refiled a deflected effort past the Charlton goalkeeper before the hour mark.
The 24-year-old, who joined last season for only £2.7m from Hibernian, has already proved to be a great signing by the club based on performances from last season. He was one of the star performers for Villa and played a massive role for Smith’s side as they secured promotion to the Premier League.
McGinn scored a wonderful solo goal and Villa wrapped up the game in style. It was a combination of a great piece of individual skill and dogged determination, and Villa fans are absolutely going gaga over it.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
that goal is the most john mcginn thing i’ve ever seen
— polarstoats (@polarstoats) July 27, 2019
What a Time to be an Aston Villa Fan! 🦁 What a Goal😳…I don’t care who we are playing! We have some great Players/Coaching Staff/Management/Ownership in Place right now! Back in the Premier League where we Belong! #UpTheVilla!
— Chris Restall🦁🇨🇦🏴 (@chrisrestall) July 27, 2019
Mcginniesta
— V.M. Varga (@thomasfishers) July 27, 2019
Goal of the season!!!! @jmcginn7 @AVFCOfficial Haven’t looked forward to a season for a decade!!! SMITHY!!!!!!
— Mark Nolan (@MarkNol74131977) July 27, 2019
World class
— Feargus Mansell (@feargusmansell) July 27, 2019
That is outrageous
— Rob Ashdown (@RobLad1985) July 27, 2019
Take a bow @jmcginn7 👏🏻👏🏻
— Louise WW (@W81Louise) July 27, 2019