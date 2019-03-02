Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish’s display vs Derby County

Aston Villa picked up a stunning 4-0 win over Derby County in the Championship earlier today.
Goals from Conor Hourihane, Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham sealed the points for Dean Smith’s side at Villa Park.
It was a much-needed win for the home side and Dean Smith will have been pleased with his players’ performances today.
There were quite a few impressive displays for the home side out there but nobody was as influential as Jack Grealish.
The Aston Villa star was handed the armband today and he delivered in spectacular fashion for his boyhood side.
Grealish was at the heart of Aston Villa’s attacking plays and he scored a world-class goal himself.
The Villa fans will be delighted to see their star player back in action and performing at his best.
They have missed the 23-year-old technically gifted midfielder and Grealish will be hoping to make up for lost time by finishing the season strongly now.
Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display and here are some of the reactions.
One of them sexiest performances I’ve seen in ages, up the fuckin villa and Jack Grealish is 🐐 #avfc
— Jake (@NooneAVFC) March 2, 2019
Protect Jack Grealish at all costs #avfc
— Dan McGowan (@DanKFMcG) March 2, 2019
Jack Grealish (C) – has something very special about it. #AVFC
— The Wallet Guy (@MoMoAVFC) March 2, 2019
I’m not mentally prepared to see Grealish in another shirt. He can go to the very top. Anyone who doesn’t watch him won’t understand #avfc
— Tom (@TomRutherford17) March 2, 2019
I think it’s pretty clear at this point that Jack Grealish is the best football player in the entire world #AVFC
— matt (@dvtavfc) March 2, 2019
Smith’s reaction to the Grealish screamer is everything. #PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/pD8HG5SpCQ
— MarkJ (@VillaMarkPGH) March 2, 2019
What a performance absolute madness what difference grealish makes, the best player in the league UTV💜💙
— Ryan Paul (@__ryannpaul) March 2, 2019
Class from villa today from start to finish!! Grealish was brilliant but his presence made so much more space for others! Hourihane brilliant and Whelan again brilliant! More confident for next week now! Should be a great game
— Jason Ramsay (@ramma157) March 2, 2019
GREALISH. CAPTAIN. LEGEND. #AVFC @JackGrealish1 pic.twitter.com/kxRhEpFI6K
— Jesse Dekker (@JayJKDekker) March 2, 2019