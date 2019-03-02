Blog Columns General Football News Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish’s display vs Derby County

2 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa picked up a stunning 4-0 win over Derby County in the Championship earlier today.

Goals from Conor Hourihane, Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham sealed the points for Dean Smith’s side at Villa Park.

It was a much-needed win for the home side and Dean Smith will have been pleased with his players’ performances today.

There were quite a few impressive displays for the home side out there but nobody was as influential as Jack Grealish.

The Aston Villa star was handed the armband today and he delivered in spectacular fashion for his boyhood side.

Grealish was at the heart of Aston Villa’s attacking plays and he scored a world-class goal himself.

The Villa fans will be delighted to see their star player back in action and performing at his best.

They have missed the 23-year-old technically gifted midfielder and Grealish will be hoping to make up for lost time by finishing the season strongly now.

Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display and here are some of the reactions.

