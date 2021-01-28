Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish’s display vs Burnley

Aston Villa were beaten 3-2 by Burnley in the Premier League last night. The Clarets scored two late goals to snatch a vital win at home.

Villa were the better team at the start of the game and took the lead through Ollie Watkins early in the first half. Despite Burnley’s equaliser after the break, Jack Grealish managed to put his side ahead once again on the 68th minute.





However, Burnley scored twice in the space of three minutes to secure all three points for Sean Dyche’s team.

Despite the defeat, Villa fans were delighted with the performance from their skipper Grealish. The England international was in spectacular form and Burnley failed to live with him throughout the game.

The 25-year-old took players on and created numerous opportunities for his teammates and scored a goal himself.

Grealish was also close to scoring a spectacular solo goal and he did not deserve to be on the losing side.

The playmaker had a dip in form recently and the fans were delighted to see him back to his best once again.

Some Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Grealish’s performance and here is what they had to say.

