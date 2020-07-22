Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish’s comments on his future

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.

The playmaker has now revealed that he is not too sure about his future at the club but he is fully focused on the relegation battle and he is keen to keep his boyhood club in the Premier League next season.





Speaking to Sky Sports about his future at Villa, he said: “I’m not too sure at the moment. I have one aim and that is to keep this club in the Premier League, where this whole fanbase know we belong. That’s all I’m thinking about at the moment and hopefully we can do that on Sunday.”

Aston Villa picked up a massive 1-0 win over Arsenal last night and it has lifted them out of the bottom three. Safety is once again in their own hands now.

If Villa can match Watford’s result in the final game, they will be able to beat the drop this season.

As for Grealish, they are quite likely to lose him in the summer. The truth is, the midfielder has outgrown Aston Villa and he needs to move on for the sake of his career.

Grealish has shown that the is a quality player who is capable of cutting it at the top level. He could achieve his potential at a top club when he is playing alongside top players.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

Here is how the Villa fans reacted to his comments.

