Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish’ injury news

22 February, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is all set to miss Saturday’s game against Stoke City with an injury.

Manager Dean Smith has confirmed that the playmaker will return to action this week.

Grealish has been sidelined with an injury since December and Aston Villa are desperately in need of someone like him.

The Championship outfit have missed a creative player like him at the centre of the park and Smith will be hoping to have him back in action soon.

Grealish was Aston Villa’s best player last season and he almost took them to the Premier League.

This season has been a major disappointment for Aston Villa fans. Dean Smith’s side are going through a rough patch and they don’t look like a side capable of securing promotion.

Smith has confirmed that the likes of Tom Carroll, Henri Lansbury, James Chester and Axel Tuanzebe are ruled out for tomorrow’s game as well.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the update. Here are some of the reactions.

