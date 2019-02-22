Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish’ injury news

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is all set to miss Saturday’s game against Stoke City with an injury.
Manager Dean Smith has confirmed that the playmaker will return to action this week.
Grealish has been sidelined with an injury since December and Aston Villa are desperately in need of someone like him.
The Championship outfit have missed a creative player like him at the centre of the park and Smith will be hoping to have him back in action soon.
Grealish was Aston Villa’s best player last season and he almost took them to the Premier League.
This season has been a major disappointment for Aston Villa fans. Dean Smith’s side are going through a rough patch and they don’t look like a side capable of securing promotion.
Smith has confirmed that the likes of Tom Carroll, Henri Lansbury, James Chester and Axel Tuanzebe are ruled out for tomorrow’s game as well.
Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the update. Here are some of the reactions.
@JackGrealish1 shouldn’t leave villa for another team until hes given us a full season!
— Ryan McClean (@ryan_mcs) February 21, 2019
Knew Jack wouldn’t be back despite what everyone has being saying cheers son’s crying nice one
— AVFC Loyal (@AVFCLoyal) February 21, 2019
Medical staff are a joke
— Matthew talbot (@talbotm33) February 21, 2019
What the f¥€k is actually wrong with Jack?!?!?!? Feels like a deal has been done for him to leave in the summer and he’s either not allowed to play or has to remain fully fit as part of the deal?!
— Tonksy (@tonksy84) February 21, 2019
Well, that’s this season over.
— Andy H (@DoctorCuriosity) February 21, 2019
The Grealish Saga continues… I wonder how much Spurs are paying for him not to play !!!
— Robbie (@robbielad51) February 21, 2019
🤔 will Grealish ever play for us again 🤔😬
— Rob Athersmith (@robathersmith74) February 21, 2019
Will we ever see Grealish again pic.twitter.com/oeEl3o01Nz
— Em (@Emiiilyjw) February 21, 2019
grealish was out long term last season, same again this season. . bet if he plays for another club he will be injury free all season. club must be cursed
— Jay T (@jayt216) February 21, 2019