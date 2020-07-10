Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish display vs Man Utd

Aston Villa crashed to a 3-0 defeat last night against Manchester United.

Dean Smith’s side were comfortably beaten by a high-flying Manchester United team. Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood scored the goals for the Red Devils.





The defeat leaves Aston Villa 19th in the table with 27 points from 34 games. They are in real danger of going down. Although Villa are just four points from safety, their performance has been extremely poor and there is little hope of survival.

Some of the Aston Villa fans think that the player showed no desire or fight last night.

Manchester United dominated from start to finish and star player Jack Grealish failed to make an impact as well. He has been Aston Villa’s best player this season but he hasn’t been at this best since the restart.

Villa need him to deliver if they want to beat the drop but the 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been quite mediocre in the recent games. It will be interesting to see if he can turn his form around for the remaining games and guide his boyhood club to safety.

Aston Villa fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Grealish’s performance against the Red Devils.

Here is what they had to say.

Grealish isn’t the hype — Andrew Stark (@AndrewJStark) July 9, 2020

Honestly thing both Mings and Grealish should be dropped. Our “leaders” showing absolutely nothing of the sort. — Ryan (@Ryanohsaurus) July 9, 2020

Grealish 100% going to utd, no fight today showing them way too much respect. Mings positioning and decision making = errors again.

Hard to watch after the liverpool game, only thing I want now is to keep Luiz and make him captain, only player with any grit! — sunny chahal (@schahal77) July 9, 2020

if grealish thinks he’ll get into that team he can jog on — Imogen (@imogenxo) July 9, 2020

Not happy, if Grealish wants out then go, Mings gets an offer then take it, wave goodbye to El Ghazi and Trezguet and invest in some steel in midfield and a striker who can score — Nigel G🦁 (@GaddNigel) July 9, 2020