Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish display vs Man Utd

By
Sai
-

Aston Villa crashed to a 3-0 defeat last night against Manchester United.

Dean Smith’s side were comfortably beaten by a high-flying Manchester United team. Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood scored the goals for the Red Devils.


The defeat leaves Aston Villa 19th in the table with 27 points from 34 games. They are in real danger of going down. Although Villa are just four points from safety, their performance has been extremely poor and there is little hope of survival.

Some of the Aston Villa fans think that the player showed no desire or fight last night.

Manchester United dominated from start to finish and star player Jack Grealish failed to make an impact as well. He has been Aston Villa’s best player this season but he hasn’t been at this best since the restart.

Villa need him to deliver if they want to beat the drop but the 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been quite mediocre in the recent games. It will be interesting to see if he can turn his form around for the remaining games and guide his boyhood club to safety.

Aston Villa fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Grealish’s performance against the Red Devils.

Here is what they had to say.