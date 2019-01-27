Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Hourihane’s display vs Ipswich

27 January, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa picked up a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Championship yesterday.

A brace from Tammy Abraham sealed the win for Dean Smith’s side at home. The win leaves Aston Villa tenth in the table, level on points with Nottingham Forest.

The Championship outfit will be desperate for promotion this season and if they can put together a winning run, they will certainly have a chance.

Meanwhile, the fans weren’t too happy with midfielder Conor Hourihane’s performance against Ipswich.

Despite managing to win the game, the Villans struggled to control the tempo and Hourihane’s wasteful passing was a major issue.

The Aston Villa midfielder lacked calmness and composure at the middle of the park and he will have to improve going forward.

Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 27-year-old midfielder’s performance against Ipswich Town yesterday.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

