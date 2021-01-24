Aston Villa fans react to Ezri Konsa’s display vs Newcastle United

Aston Villa cruised to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League last night.

Dean Smith’s side were comfortably better than their opponents and could have easily won with a bigger margin.





Newcastle have been quite poor in the recent weeks and they failed to step up once again at Villa Park. They have lost their last five matches in all competitions.

Steve Bruce could find his side fighting relegation if things do not improve quickly.

Meanwhile, Villa produced a complete performance and there were several impressive displays all across the pitch.

However, 23-year-old Ezri Konsa stood out once again with a splendid performance for his side.

The young centre back has been dribbled past just once this season and he looked at ease against the Newcastle attackers. He managed to keep Callum Wilson quiet throughout the game and stepped up to cut out the Newcastle counter-attacks time and again.

Konsa has developed into one of the best young defenders in the Premier League this season and Smith will be hoping for more of the same from the youngster in the coming months.

Some Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 23-year-old’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

