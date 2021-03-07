Aston Villa fans react to Ezri Konsa display vs Wolves

Aston Villa were held to a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last night.

The home side have struggled to create too many chances in the absence of Jack Grealish and Dean Smith will be desperate for his star midfielder to return to action as soon as possible.





Grealish is currently sidelined with an injury and Villa have suffered in his absence in recent weeks.

Despite the poor attacking performance, the defenders managed to step up and impress the fans last night.

23-year-old Ezri Konsa was outstanding for Aston Villa at the back and he helped his side keep a clean sheet.

Konsa has been one of the best players at the club this season and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to perform at this level and cement his place in the England squad for the Euros.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old has been one of the best centre backs in the Premier League this season and he deserves a place in the England side.

As for Aston Villa, they will be desperate to get back to winning ways and Smith will have to get his attackers firing on all cylinders again. Villa have looked bereft of ideas going forward in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether they can improve in the final third.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Konsa’s performance and here is what they had to say.

Ezri Konsa is England’s best CB on current form, lad is an absolute monster — Adam Gilks (@SgtGilko) March 6, 2021

Think we can forgive you seeing as you’re England’s best cb❤️ — Tom (@tom_avfc1) March 6, 2021

Quality player!! — Mr (@shang1308) March 6, 2021

You don’t get the plaudits you deserve. Been absolutely insane for us 👏👏👏 — Christopher Davis (@ChrisDavis2707) March 6, 2021

you are incredible — catrin (@catrinedwards18) March 6, 2021

Like a wall at the back, truly should have had a brace today. Dust off and please put on the shooting boots! — Basharat Dad (@BasharatDad) March 6, 2021

Brilliant again, you and mings for euros — Scotty wilson (@scottwilson777) March 6, 2021