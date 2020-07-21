Aston Villa fans react to Ezri Konsa display vs Arsenal

Arsenal crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

After having beaten the likes of Liverpool and City in their recent outings, the loss against Villa will come as a major blow to the Gunners’ confidence. However, it could prove to be priceless for the home side.


Aston Villa are now out of the bottom three thanks to the win and they can now beat the drop with a good result in their last game.

Dean Smith will be thoroughly impressed with his players tonight and there were quite a few contenders for man of the match. The likes of Grealish and Luiz put on a splendid display from the midfield, but Ezri Konsa was imperious at the back for Villa.

The 22-year-old Aston Villa defender had a fantastic game and he managed to keep one of the world’s best strikers quiet for the ninety minutes.

Aubameyang has been in red hot form but he struggled against Konsa today.

Aston Villa put on a defensive masterclass to grind out the three points and Konsa was their standout player at the back.

Here is what the Aston Villa fans had to say about his performance against the Gunners tonight.

 