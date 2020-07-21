Aston Villa fans react to Ezri Konsa display vs Arsenal

Arsenal crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

After having beaten the likes of Liverpool and City in their recent outings, the loss against Villa will come as a major blow to the Gunners’ confidence. However, it could prove to be priceless for the home side.





Aston Villa are now out of the bottom three thanks to the win and they can now beat the drop with a good result in their last game.

Dean Smith will be thoroughly impressed with his players tonight and there were quite a few contenders for man of the match. The likes of Grealish and Luiz put on a splendid display from the midfield, but Ezri Konsa was imperious at the back for Villa.

The 22-year-old Aston Villa defender had a fantastic game and he managed to keep one of the world’s best strikers quiet for the ninety minutes.

Aubameyang has been in red hot form but he struggled against Konsa today.

Aston Villa put on a defensive masterclass to grind out the three points and Konsa was their standout player at the back.

Here is what the Aston Villa fans had to say about his performance against the Gunners tonight.

Villa have proved me wrong. What a performance. Grealish, Konsa, Mings McGinn and Guilbert outstanding. In our hands now #UTV — May (@JamesMayyyy) July 21, 2020

Konsa has been magnificent in the last three games 🧱 — Molly Jennens (@_MollyJennens) July 21, 2020

Ezri Konsa has made such a difference post lockdown. Him and Douglas Luiz have been unreal. Trez built the pyramids. Finally back in our hands. Come on villa! — Kurtle. 🐢 (@Kmiles91) July 21, 2020

That was everything we wanted to see. Konsa was immense. Grealish back to his best and passion from every single player. Sunday is going to be horrendous but it’s ours to lose now.#VTID — HR Designs (@designs_HR) July 21, 2020

Konsa MOTM for me, pocketed one of the worlds best in Aubameyang 👏🏽 — Cal (@_Callumgordon) July 21, 2020

Konsa is looking like one hell of a centre half, was so dominant tonight! #avfc — Lee Corbett (@leecorbett318) July 21, 2020