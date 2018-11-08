Aston Villa fans react to Ethan Ampadu transfer link

According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa are keen to sign the highly rated Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea in the January transfer window.
Dean Smith is looking to stamp his authority in the upcoming transfer window by bringing in players of his choice. The report claims that the Villa boss is interested to sign the highly-rated Chelsea midfielder to Villa Park on loan for the rest of the season.
The 18-year-old is a quality midfielder who is versatile enough to play in central defence. He is a technically gifted player who usually plays in defensive midfield.
The exciting youngster is good at passing and retaining possession, and Villa fans believe that he would be a superb signing for the club.
Smith is keen to add depth and quality to the side, and their chances of promotion would increase if they can sign the talented Chelsea youngster.
Villa find themselves 14th in the Championship table after 16 games. They face Derby County next in the Championship clash on Saturday.