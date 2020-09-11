Aston Villa fans react to Emiliano Martinez transfer update

Aston Villa fans are excited at the prospect of signing Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal in the summer transfer window as fresh rumours emerged.

The Independent have claimed that Arsenal are willing to sell Martinez to Aston Villa who are expected to make an improvement on their £15m offer for the goalkeeper.





Martinez has held a series of discussions with Mikel Arteta, but he has been given no assurances over being the club’s long-term number one.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, and he is expected to start in Arsenal’s opening game against London rivals Fulham on Saturday.