Aston Villa fans react to Emiliano Martinez display vs Southampton

Ross Barkley’s first-half goal was enough to earn a vital win for Aston Villa away from home last night.

Dean Smith’s side beat Southampton 1-0 in the Premier League after a controversial VAR decision. Southampton striker Danny Ings had a goal disallowed for offside in stoppage time.





Barkley scored the only goal of the game on the 41 st minute. The on-loan Chelsea midfielder headed in from Jack Grealish’s cross for his third League goal of the season.

There were quite a few impressive performances from the Aston Villa players but Emiliano Martinez stood out as a game-changer once again.

The Argentine keeper has been outstanding since his move to Villa Park and he was the difference between the two sides last night.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper pulled off some stunning saves to keep his side in the lead. The Villa goalkeeper did well to deny the likes of Che Adams, Jan Bednarek and Ryan Bertrand.

The 28-year-old has been the best keeper in the Premier League this season and he has helped Aston Villa climb to 8th in the League table with 32 points after 19 matches.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Martinez’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

Emi Martinez has been the signing of the season & it’s not even close btw, world class #AVFC — Garin (@GW_94) January 30, 2021

Mings, Martinez, Watkins unreal. We dug in hard, decisions went our way and got a massive 3 points. What a result that is 🤩 #AVFC — Max Stokes (@villaontour_) January 30, 2021

MARTINEZ IS OUTSTANDING. WOWWW!! — VillaTilliDie (@VillaTil1Die) January 30, 2021

best in the league — Sam (@afcsammm) January 31, 2021