Aston Villa fans react to Edouard Mendy transfer link

26 June, 2019 Aston Villa, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that the Villans are keen to sign Edouard Mendy in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from French publication L’Equipe, newly promoted Premier League clubs – Aston Villa and Norwich City – are keen to sign the highly rated African goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old is considering the option of leaving Stade Reims after three years with the top-tier French side.

The two-times Senegal international is seeking a new challenge, and has attracted interest from French clubs Marseille, Rennes and Montpellier.

Villa are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, and Mendy would be a decent signing for the club.

He has kept 36 clean sheets at Reims since joining the club in 2016.

However, some Villa fans are not convinced with the club’s policy of signing foreign goalkeepers.

Lovre Kalinic is all set to leave the club after a dismal six months at Villa, while Orjan Nyland, who is still recovering from a long term knee injury, has been largely inconsistent.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

