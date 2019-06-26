Aston Villa fans react to Edouard Mendy transfer link

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that the Villans are keen to sign Edouard Mendy in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from French publication L’Equipe, newly promoted Premier League clubs – Aston Villa and Norwich City – are keen to sign the highly rated African goalkeeper.
The 27-year-old is considering the option of leaving Stade Reims after three years with the top-tier French side.
The two-times Senegal international is seeking a new challenge, and has attracted interest from French clubs Marseille, Rennes and Montpellier.
Villa are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, and Mendy would be a decent signing for the club.
He has kept 36 clean sheets at Reims since joining the club in 2016.
However, some Villa fans are not convinced with the club’s policy of signing foreign goalkeepers.
Lovre Kalinic is all set to leave the club after a dismal six months at Villa, while Orjan Nyland, who is still recovering from a long term knee injury, has been largely inconsistent.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
Just pay the money for Butland.
— Paul Brookes (@Brookesy1986) June 25, 2019
The best keepers in this country are foreign but ok…
— Oakley Doakley (@Gazoaks) June 25, 2019
The question is how much because if it’s not that much less than Butland or Etheridge, think the sensible route is to sign players who have experience playing in England. We can’t afford people time to adapt this season #avfc
— Mr Thompson (@mrthompson81) June 25, 2019
No more foreign keepers! We need a proven premier league stopper
— Aaron Edwards (@Big_Az) June 25, 2019
Dont see Mendy as a big enough improvement to make it worth it tbh. Long guy with good reflexes, but a bit too eccentric for my liking. Doesn’t command the area in the way a good GK does in PL either IMO. #avfc
— Chrsmo (@Chrsmo) June 25, 2019
If we’re really going to sign another keeper it surely has to be a safe bet. Can’t gamble on having another one no good. Bench is not big enough.
— MrAstonVilla (@villa1st) June 25, 2019
Wow aiming high we are because stoke want 30m for butland
— Chris Hadgkiss (@MrChristopher88) June 25, 2019