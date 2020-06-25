Aston Villa fans react to Douglas Luiz display vs Newcastle

Aston Villa battled to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United yesterday.

Dean Smith’s men did well to fight back and secure a point after going behind in the second half.





Newcastle will be disappointed to have conceded late on in the game. The Magpies were leading up until the 83rd minute.

Substitute Dwight Gayle had given them the lead after coming on in the 68th minute. However, Elmohamady bagged the equaliser seven minutes from time.

The win leaves Aston Villa in the 19th place with 27 points. Meanwhile, Newcastle are 13th with 39 points on the board.

Douglas Luiz produced another impressive display for the away side and the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on him.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has shown a lot of improvement since the resumption of the Premier League and he was excellent in the last game as well.

Luiz did well to stifle Newcastle’s counter-attacks and kept recycling possession for his team. He was calm and composed with the ball and he came up with a few vital blocks as well.

Dean Smith will be hoping that the midfielder can continue his good form until the end of the season. Villa’s chances of going down are very real and they need their players in top form right now.

Here is what the fans had to say about Luiz after the game.

@dg_douglasluiz Top player we have on our hands here..Baller #avfc — Sunil Hans (@SunilHans1) June 24, 2020

Douglas Luiz 3rd game on the bounce absolutely superb — Garin Williams (@GW_94) June 24, 2020

Douglas Luiz best player on the pitch that half — danni (@itsdxnni) June 24, 2020

Must say Douglas Luiz is looking phenomenal out there #avfc — AVFCchats 🦁 (@AVFCchats) June 24, 2020

Douglas Luiz has been a monster since the restart. Maybe it’s the slower tempo, maybe it’s the reports of him getting to grasp with the language. Either way, he’s a shining light in the side at the moment. — Heart Of The Holte (@HeartOfTheHolte) June 24, 2020