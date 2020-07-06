Aston Villa fans react to Douglas Luiz display vs Liverpool

Aston Villa crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool last night.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones wrapped up the three points for the home side. However, Villa were far from poor in the game.





Dean Smith’s men were very good up until the hour mark but Klopp changed the game with his substitutions.

Despite the defeat, there were some impressive performances out there on the pitch from the away side. Douglas Luiz, in particular, was very good.

The Aston Villa midfielder was solid defensively and he did well to recycle possession. Furthermore, his technical ability caused problems from the Liverpool defenders every time he ventured forward.

Aston Villa fans seem quite impressed with his performance despite the defeat.

Luiz has been outstanding since the restart and it seems that he has finally adapted to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if Villa can hold on to him beyond this season. If they go down, they might lose a player like him.

The 22-year-old midfielder is too good to play in the Championship and surely someone will snap him up if Aston Villa get relegated this season.

Here is what the Aston Villa fans had to say about his performance earlier.

Douglas Luiz again absolute rock helping the defence, come leaps and bounds since the restart — J̶̢̤̰̦͈͔̝̮̱̮̎̐akob (@JakobAVFC) July 5, 2020

Defensively been brilliant, Douglas Luiz just showing his class game after game since the season restart. Closed down everything Liverpool have thrown at us. Same again in the second half 🤞🏻#AVFC — Ty Bracey (@TyBracey) July 5, 2020

Douglas Luiz and El Ghazi w those drag backs. All Robertson can do is foul them. Only way to stop him😍😍 — ™️4️⃣0️⃣ (@avfc40james) July 5, 2020

Douglas Luiz has been sensational — Purslow’s Pursestrings (@AVFCTransTweet) July 5, 2020

Douglas Luiz has been head and shoulders our best player since the resumption. He’ll go to a good team and our fans who doubt him will look like absolute whoppers — James (@gortavfc) July 5, 2020

Why does Douglas luiz get no recognition from pundits or other fans? — josh (@_JoshAV) July 5, 2020