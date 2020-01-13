Blog Competitions English Premier League Aston Villa fans react to Domagoj Vida transfer link

Aston Villa fans react to Domagoj Vida transfer link

13 January, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with a move for Domagoj Vida.

Dean Smith’s side have already signed Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea, and are close to signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Signing a striker, maybe more than one, is a priority for Villa. However, Villa, who are fighting for survival this season, are looking to bolster their defence as well.

According to reports from Fotospor (h/t Sport Witness), Villa are close to signing Vida from Turkish club Besiktas in the January transfer window.

The 79-times capped Croatian international has emerged as a possible option for Villa, and the club has tabled an offer in the region of £5.1 million already. Besiktas are looking at a fee of around £8.5 million and are willing to let him go this month.

Many Villa fans are divided in opinion about whether it would be a right move to sign him. Here are some of the selected tweets:

