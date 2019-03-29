Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to Dean Smith’s replacement plan for Jack Grealish

29 March, 2019


Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is apparently planning to use Henri Lansbury as the replacement playmaker if Jack Grealish leaves the club in summer.

The young midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the Championship outfit can hold on to him.

Grealish has proven himself at the Championship level and he needs to make the step up now. The Villa ace is a prodigious talent who deserves to play for a Premier League club.

Smith’s plan to use Lansbury as the key star’s replacement seems to have baffled the Aston Villa fans.

The former Arsenal man is very inconsistent and he has been quite injury prone in the recent years. Lansbury has a recurring hamstring problem and it would be foolish to rely on him for a full season.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

