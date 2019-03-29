Aston Villa fans react to Dean Smith’s replacement plan for Jack Grealish

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is apparently planning to use Henri Lansbury as the replacement playmaker if Jack Grealish leaves the club in summer.
The young midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the Championship outfit can hold on to him.
Grealish has proven himself at the Championship level and he needs to make the step up now. The Villa ace is a prodigious talent who deserves to play for a Premier League club.
Smith’s plan to use Lansbury as the key star’s replacement seems to have baffled the Aston Villa fans.
The former Arsenal man is very inconsistent and he has been quite injury prone in the recent years. Lansbury has a recurring hamstring problem and it would be foolish to rely on him for a full season.
Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Fair enough but who’s gonna be his replacement the other 44 games a season?
— Mitch (@mitch16avfc) March 28, 2019
Few weeks ago DS was saying SJG has a long term contract, is captain + future of this club to now Lansbury will be his replacement. Good one, but 4 days too early B’ham Mail 😂
— AV-FullBIFTA (@AVFullBIFTA) March 28, 2019
If grealish is sold we gotta buy someone like Bradley dack surely
— CALKONG (@callumallen017) March 28, 2019
If he’s ever allowed on the pitch
— Villa For Life (@Villa_For_Life_) March 28, 2019
Dear god, no comparison, not april fools just yet 🙈😉
— Layton (Probes) AVFC (@laytonprobert) March 28, 2019
No
— Leigh O’Connell (@leigh_oconnell) March 28, 2019
Has he seen him play yet? 😂
— Scott (@CaptainScott87) March 28, 2019
Got the same injury record😉
— Wayne Homer (@VillaWayne) March 29, 2019
Ridiculous
— DAN-AVFC-1874 (@Danielp39528504) March 28, 2019
Behave. Couldn’t lace his boots.
— Leigh Martin (@Leigh_Choppa) March 28, 2019