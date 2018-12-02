Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Conor Hourihane’s display

2 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa picked up a vital 3-0 win over Middlesbrough away from home on Saturday.

Dean Smith’s men continued their impressive run of form with a convincing win thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham, James Chester and Glenn Whelan.

Middlesbrough were below-par throughout the game and the home fans will be frustrated with the showing.

Aston Villa are now eighth in the table, four points behind third placed Boro. Dean Smith will be looking to close that gap and get Villa back in the race for promotion now.

The Championship outfit have improved a lot since the managerial change and the players will be looking to build on that now. Aston Villa need to put together a winning run now.

The away fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their side’s performance yesterday. Some of the Aston Villa fans were not convinced with Conor Hourihane’s performance in particular.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

