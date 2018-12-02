Aston Villa fans react to Conor Hourihane’s display

Aston Villa picked up a vital 3-0 win over Middlesbrough away from home on Saturday.
Dean Smith’s men continued their impressive run of form with a convincing win thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham, James Chester and Glenn Whelan.
Middlesbrough were below-par throughout the game and the home fans will be frustrated with the showing.
Aston Villa are now eighth in the table, four points behind third placed Boro. Dean Smith will be looking to close that gap and get Villa back in the race for promotion now.
The Championship outfit have improved a lot since the managerial change and the players will be looking to build on that now. Aston Villa need to put together a winning run now.
The away fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their side’s performance yesterday. Some of the Aston Villa fans were not convinced with Conor Hourihane’s performance in particular.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Hourihane is so dodgey
— 🇪🇬 Andrew 🇬🇧 (@AVFC__Andrew) December 1, 2018
Hourihane has been dreadful so far
— ¹⁰ (@tomvlaa) December 1, 2018
Hourihane worries me in that CDM role… not strong enough & don’t wanna put a tackle in #avfc
— Brian Meer (@DangeAVFC) December 1, 2018
So Conor Hourihane is a shit dm who can’t play there against the good teams, motm against one of the best teams in the league 🤔 #avfc
— Clarkey (@Abclarkey) December 1, 2018
Tell you what Hourihane is absolutely dog shit #avfc
— Bigdawg (@AVBigDogg420) December 1, 2018
Still struggling to see what Hourihane offers this #avfc team as DM. Think DM is a priority in the January transfer window.
— Matthew Wilkinson (@mattywilkinson) December 1, 2018
Hourihane motm haha what
— Matt (@MainManMiIe) December 1, 2018
Hourihane terrible again at DM, about as physical as a kitten, no protection for defense
— Matt Jeffries (@matty__jeff) December 1, 2018