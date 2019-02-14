Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to Conor Hourihane’s display vs Brentford

14 February, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa crashed to a defeat against Brentford in the Championship last night.

Neal Maupay scored in the 91st minute to inflict more misery on Dean Smith’s side.

The Villans were expected to challenge for promotion this season but nothing has gone according to plan so far.

Aston Villa have been very inconsistent even after Steve Bruce’s sacking and it seems that promotion to the Premier League might be beyond them this season.

Dean Smith’s men are 10th in the table after last night’s defeat.

Aston Villa struggled to control the game in midfield and the likes of Hourihane put in a dreadful showing for the away side.

The 28-year-old’s display left the away fans thoroughly disappointed. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back strongly in the next game.

On form, he is a useful option for Smith but the midfielder seems to be struggling lately.

The fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Hourihane’s performance against Brentford and here are some of the reactions.

