Aston Villa fans react to club’s transfer decision on Aaron Tshibola

Aston Villa fans on social networking site Twitter feel that the club have made the right decision to offload Aaron Tshibola in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Villa will let the midfielder leave on free this summer.
Tshibola, who joined the club from Reading for £5million in 2016, is expected to drop down the pecking order at the club after Villa have spent over £100 million on new signings.
A host of players have already left the club, and Dean Smith is ready to let other fringe players leave this summer as well as he looks to completely overhaul the squad.
The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the club and spent most of his time out on loan.
He has made just 10 appearances for the club and has played for Nottingham Forest, Milton Keynes Dons and Kilmarnock on loan.
He is a talented midfielder but certainly not good enough to play in the Premier League.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
Shame it never worked out, Newcastle at home always sticks in my mind
— mãłæçhŷ 🥶 (@MasterMoraess) July 28, 2019
I can see this happening with Hogan too if not now but in the next window or two
— Nigel J Moore ⚽️ (@Moorski7) July 28, 2019
Fair play, let him get his career bk on track somewhere
— woodyAVFC83 (@Woodyshama1) July 28, 2019
Good luck to him. Got no bad feelings towards him, just not good enough. Could see him doing a decent job at a bottom half championship team like Millwall or Blackburn or someone.
— Dan (@cratesofhippos) July 28, 2019
I’m only surprised it took this long
— villarich 🦁 (@villarich1982) July 28, 2019
Totally forgot he was here. Abysmal player.
— Horned viper (@Zibbygoals) July 28, 2019