Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to club’s transfer decision on Aaron Tshibola

28 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa fans on social networking site Twitter feel that the club have made the right decision to offload Aaron Tshibola in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Villa will let the midfielder leave on free this summer.

Tshibola, who joined the club from Reading for £5million in 2016, is expected to drop down the pecking order at the club after Villa have spent over £100 million on new signings.

A host of players have already left the club, and Dean Smith is ready to let other fringe players leave this summer as well as he looks to completely overhaul the squad.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the club and spent most of his time out on loan.

He has made just 10 appearances for the club and has played for Nottingham Forest, Milton Keynes Dons and Kilmarnock on loan.

He is a talented midfielder but certainly not good enough to play in the Premier League.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

