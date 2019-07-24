Blog Competitions English Premier League Aston Villa fans react to Christian Luyindama transfer link

24 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League

Aston Villa have been very active in the summer transfer window following their return to the Premier League.

The Villans boss Dean Smith has especially bolstered his defence, signing four centre-backs already.

However, reports in Turkey (h/t The Birmingham Mail) claim that Villa have made a €12m bid for Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama.

The 25-year-old, who just represented DR Congo at the African Cup of Nations, joined Galatasary on loan in January. He won the Super Lig and Turkish Cup with the Turkish giants and has sealed a permanent move this summer.

Therefore, doubts remain about whether Galatasaray are really interested in offloading him.

Villa as such do not need a centre-back at the moment, but what Luyindama offers is versatility. He can play as a defensive midfielder or as a forward if needed.

Smith could be tempted to sign such a utility player this summer, but the majority of the Villa fans are not convinced about the potential deal.

Here are some of the best reactions from Villa fans on Twitter:

